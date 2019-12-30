Senior Truitt Landolt produced the best finish for the McFarland High School boys swimming team in the highly competitive Sauk Prairie co-op Invitational on Dec. 28.
Landolt came in second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.62, less than two seconds behind race winner Luke Bennin of Verona/Mount Horeb. Landolt’s teammate, junior Michael Thorson, took seventh in the same race.
McFarland did not take first place in any event but had several strong finishes against five other larger schools.
Landolt pulled off a third-place showing in the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:13.67 as Willy Pinnow of Elkhorn was first in 4:54.94.
The Spartans had two top-five swimmers in 100-breaststroke with Logan Schulz grabbing third in 1:04.39 nearly two seconds behind victor Bennin. Kobie Smith of McFarland ended fifth.
Senior Alton Slane had the third-best time in the 200-freestyle by clocking in at 1:54.55, eight seconds less than first-place Hunter Johnson of Elkhorn.
Sophomore Ansel Kreft finished fourth in two races as he completed the 100-butterfly in 56.74, four seconds behind Oscar Best of Verona/Mount Horeb, and ended six seconds behind Michael Conn of Neenah with a time of 59.12 in the 100-backstroke.
McFarland had top-five finishes in all three relay races.
The 200-medley relay team of Kreft, Schulz, Landolt and Slane took fifth with a time of 1:47.13, six seconds behind Verona/Mount Horeb and the 100-freestyle team of Kobie Smith, Bryce Thompson, Cooper Hiltbrand and Patrick Zabawa was also fifth in 46.78, three seconds shy of race winner Neenah.
The 400-freestyle relay foursome of Slane, Schulz, Smith and Kreft grabbed fourth place in 3:16.23, 11 seconds behind first-place Verona/Mount Horeb.
Slane ended fifth in the 100-freestyle with a time of 51.80, two seconds behind race winner Cory Michalek of Waukesha North. Slane’s teammate, Schulz, took eighth place. Smith finished sixth in the 100-individual medley at 1:01.01, five seconds behind winner Best of Verona/Mount Horeb.
Verona/Mount Horeb took first in team points with 566, followed by Neenah with 366, Sun Prairie/Wisconsin Heights with 348 and Waukesha North with 347. McFarland took fifth with 296.
The Spartans return to the water Jan. 2 in a home meet against Monona Grove with the first race scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.