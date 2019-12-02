Despite losing three games at the Nov. 29-30 Fond du Lac tournament at the Blue Line Family Ice Center, the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op played in a hard-fought battle against the Fond du Lac co-op Warbirds on Nov. 30 before falling 4-3.
The Warbirds’ Hattie Verstegen had a three-goal hat trick with her first coming five minutes into the first period, but Oregon junior Izzy Newton tied up the time with 37 seconds left in the period.
The game remained tied 1-1 until the 14:04 mark of the second period when Verstegen tallied her second goal to give the Warbirds a 2-1 lead entering the second intermission.
Deerfield junior Hallie Hefel tied the game with an unassisted goal at 2:12 of the third period, but Verstegen came back three minutes later with her third goal to put the Warbirds on top 3-2
Emily Brown connected on an even strength goal at 9:10 to put the Warbirds up by two goals, but the Icebergs didn’t quit as Stoughton sophomore Samantha Nelson found the back of the net at 10:37 off assists from Newton and McFarland senior Aeryn Olson.
But there was no more scoring after that as the Warbirds held on to take the win.
The Warbirds outshot the Icebergs 44-23 as the Icebergs goalie, freshman Aren Gruner, made 40 saves.
Earlier in the day, the Icebergs were defeated 13-2 by the Fox Cities Stars, which scored five goals in both the second and third periods.
Both Icebergs’ goals came in the second period as Olson scored on the power play off assists from Hefel and Stoughton junior Sydney Schipper at 2:13 to cut the Stars lead to 3-1.
But Fox Cities scored five times over the next five minutes to boost its advantage to 8-1. Schipper scored the Icebergs’ second goal at 14:26 of the second period to cut the Stars’ lead to 8-2. But Fox Cities scored five times in the third period to complete the blowout.
Gwen Gillard had three goals for the Stars, and her teammates, Alaina Schauf and McKayla Zillsch, both had two. Teagan Dickman contributed three assists.
The Stars outshot the Icebergs 40-6 with Stoughton junior Abby Seybold turning back 27 shots.
The shots on goal situation was much closer in the ov. 29 game against Northland Pines, but the Eagles scored three times in the first and third periods to take a 6-1 win.
McFarland senior Cora Zimmerman started in net for the Icebergs, faced 27 shots and made 21 saves. The Icebergs had 22 shots against the Eagles’ Ashlynn Boxrucker, who stopped 21.
Newton scored the Icebergs’ only goal with four seconds left in regulation.
Meantime, the Icebergs were victimized by another hat trick as Northland Pines’ Allie Kieffer swatted three into the net and Grace Wittkopf added two.
The Icebergs return to action Friday, Dec. 6, with a home game against the Lakeshore Lightning, a co-op from suburban Milwaukee at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The next day, Black River Falls pays a visit to Stoughton to play the Icebergs with faceoff scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Cap City 9, Icebergs 0
The Icebergs were outshot 38-12 and trailed 8-0 after two periods as the Cougars took the win at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
Seybold made 21 saves through the first two periods before Gruner took over the net in the third period and made eight stops. Zephryn Jager led Cap City with two goals and four assists.
