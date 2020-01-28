To the editor,
Just a quick note to praise David Locke, Mike Moderski and many others who were responsible for the above noted act of kindness and support of public services. While I am not surprised by this elegant gesture, it surely deserves applause of the highest order. It is also my understanding that both facilities are in excellent condition and most appropriate for the activities housed in them.
Both of you and the many employees I have known over the last 40 years have always left a respectful chord in my memory. From Marvin to Schintz to you two, I share the utmost respect and appreciation. I bumped into Jim in the lobby recently and shared these same feelings. In addition, I wish to share that never once have I felt nervous concerning any lack of oversight with my resources or any investments you have made over the years. And look today, you have created a financial institution that is the envy of most communities and highly regarded throughout the greater Dane County area.
In my waning years, I have committed my small voice to shout out richly deserving praise to each of you. May your lives be filled with much love and happiness.
Patrick Kennedy
McFarland
