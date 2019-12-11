Amanda Jamae left her position as the K-12 advanced learner coordinator for the McFarland School District on Oct. 23 after being offered a position with the Madison Metropolitan School District. She served in the role for three years.
The advanced learner coordinator position supports other advanced learner teachers and coordinates services across the grade levels.
Mary Donagan is serving in the coordinator role for the high school. Others on the advanced learner team divided the roles and responsibilities of the position.
Interviews for the interim K-12 advanced learner coordinator began Thursday, Dec. 12. The candidate chosen to fill the role will begin the first of the year.
The permanent position application will be posted in March or April of 2020.
