Work has begun on Interstate 39/90 between the Highway 12/18 (beltline) interchange and Highway AB near Madison.
The speed limit is reduced to 60 mph in the northbound direction, and nightly lane closures are underway in preparation for next week’s I-39/90 southbound traffic shift within these limits. To accommodate the switch, the eastbound beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday, March 9, to 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Motorists must use alternate routes.
Early next week, all I-39/90 traffic will shift onto the northbound side so crews can reconstruct and expand the southbound lanes between the beltline interchange and Highway AB. Two lanes will be maintained in each direction, separated by a median barrier wall.
During daytime hours and weekends, I-39/90 remains open to two lanes of traffic in each direction.
Nightly single lane closures on I-39/90 typically occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
In July, Interstate traffic will shift onto that new southbound concrete pavement as crews complete expansion work on the northbound interstate lanes.
A three-month closure of Siggelkow Road, under I-39/90, is planned for early July to early October; alternate local routes will be required. Crews will reconstruct the northbound bridge over the roadway. The southbound interstate bridge over Siggelkow Road was completed in 2014 and will remain.
This section of interstate is scheduled to be completed in November.
All lane restrictions, ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead, obey the posted speed limit, watch the road ahead and eliminate distractions, and drive with caution in all work zones.
Stay informed and register for project email updates on the website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the project Facebook page, facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
