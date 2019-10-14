While the McFarland High School girls tennis team will not advance to the state team tournament, two of its flights will be making the trip to UW-Madison Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Senior Aeryn Olson, who played for the Spartans at No. 2 singles, qualified for state after going undefeated in the subsectional and sectional rounds. She begins play Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5:45 p.m. against Kohler’s Anushka Mangal, who has a record of 28-1.
Olson, who has a 14-8 mark, won her sectional semifinal round at Watertown Luther Prep by a 7-5, 7-5 decision over Ella Reichenbacher of Aquinas. She went on to win the sectional crown with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Cassie Warren of Luther.
McFarland’s No. 1 doubles team of Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes will compete at state as a special qualifier after winning 15 of 19 matches during the season. They are scheduled to take on Libby Whirry and Jessica Jarvis of Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
The twosome missed out on a shot for the sectional championship after falling in the semifinals to Kate Harris and Ally Wagner of Altoona 6-3, 6-2.
Two other McFarland flights brought home sectional champions as Laura Maudlin at No. 3 singles topped Kaylee Raabe of Luther in the battle for first place, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. No. 4 singles competitor Lexi Mazzara also won her title match over Tessa Gundersen of Aquinas 6-4, 6-4. Maudlin ended her season with a 14-8 record, and Mazzara had only one loss in 21 matches.
At No. 1 singles, McFarland senior Michelle Butcher survived the subsectional round but lost in the sectional semifinal to Altoona’s Morgan Dekan 6-4, 6-1.
As for the winner-take-all battle to go to state team tournament, McFarland ended up with 32 points, based on a combination of subsectional and sectional results. Yet, Luther got past the Spartans with 34, and earned the right to play for the state title.
