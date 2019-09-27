Heavy traffic, safety and road conditions are the main push for improvements to Highway 51.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) held a public involvement meeting Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stoughton High School to discuss the design and environmental aspects of the preferred alternative for the Highway 51 corridor between Stoughton and McFarland.
The corridor stretches 18.6 miles, beginning at Interstate 39/90 and extending to the Madison Beltline on Highway 12/18.
WisDOT projects the work would cost $35 million. Two residents would be relocated, and 70 acres would be added to the highway’s right of way. WisDOT plans to use 10-12 acres of wetlands and 40-50 acres of agricultural land for the project.
WisDot project manager Jeff Berens said the purpose of the project is to address safety, improve pavement condition, meet travel demands, improve bike and pedestrian travel and provide long-term solutions.
Pavement would be replaced and an auxiliary lane would be added in each direction between Siggelkow Road and Terminal Drive and Voges Road south of the Beltline, according to a news release from WisDOT.
“When you resurface a roadway, it gives a longer life to that roadway,” Berens said.
WisDOT is aiming to make long-term solutions to roads that need improvements.
“Eighteen months ago, I was in a 110 mile per hour car crash on 51,” Ellen Stanley-Pollan said.
Her son, Dr. Robert Pollan, was driving through a snowstorm on the highway with Ellen Pollan sitting passenger. They collided with another vehicle. Their car initially launched 20 feet in the air, came down and bounced another 15 feet. It rolled two times before rocking back. She said all the windows were smashed and the car cracked “like an egg.” She is still undergoing physical therapy from the accident.
Pollan hopes the project will bring safer intersections on Highway 51 by increasing visibility. She is nervous the project could make visibility worse.
“I think we need more guardrails to keep cars on the road,” she said.
She noted water can collect in ditches on roadsides that could pose a danger if a car were to slide off the road.
Traffic along the highway is a major concern for WisDOT and residents alike. Many Stoughton and McFarland residents voiced concerns about backups at intersections.
“There are several areas along the corridor that are higher than the statewide average,” Berens said about the traffic.
“It’s really difficult to get on Highway 51,” said Ruth Ann Whitehorse-Burns.
In the mornings and evenings, during times people are commuting to work or dropping off and picking up children from school, Whitehorse-Burns avoids Highway 51. She said she sees parents take Siggelkow Road to avoid Exchange Street.
The project began with a public hearing in December 2015. Since then, the state passed new legislation regarding bike and pedestrian accommodations. The bike accommodations were removed from the project in favor of parallel shoulders and paths for travel.
“I think we need to make a number of improvements,” McFarland Trustee Clair Utter said.
Part of the project includes putting in a roundabout on Exchange Street, as well as other areas at Siggelkow Road on the highway.
“I’m personally opposed to having roundabouts on highways,” Utter said, although he is not opposed to roundabouts at interchanges.
He was disappointed to see that a proposed bridge across the Yahara River was removed from the project that could have increased bike and pedestrian safety.
An environmental assessment is scheduled for spring of 2020, followed by a public hearing a month after the assessment’s conclusion. A final determination will be made in October 2020 with the anticipation of finding no significant impacts. Construction will begin in mid-2020.
