If you don’t know the difference between an e-cigarette, vape pen and a JUUL, and you’ve never heard the term “dripping,” you’re not alone. But it may concern you to know that most teenagers do.
Vaping is all the rage in the U.S., especially among teenagers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while fewer teenagers are smoking traditional cigarettes, many are instead opting to vape.
According to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey released by the FDA and the CDC, e-cigarette use was up 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle-school students from 2017 to 2018. The total number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes rose to 3.6 million, an increase of 1.5 million students.
Nina Gregerson from Dane County Public Health will present information on this topic at a community forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at McFarland High School.
Her talk will include information concerning the recent lung diseases and deaths that have occurred.
McFarland RADAR Coalition is sponsoring this event and will have handouts for those who attend. One of the handouts will be a “Quit Resources for Teens” that has been put together by Dane County Public Health.
For more information on this event, contact Cathy Kalina at cakcenters@hotmail.com.
