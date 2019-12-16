Heavyweight Kristian Schlicht and 152-pounder Zach Gunderson walked away with first-place finishes for the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op at the Dec. 14 invitational in Waunakee.
Schlicht, who has won 11 of 12 matches this season, took the top prize in the 285-pound weight class by defeating Fenton’s Quinn Wilcoxen in a fall at 3:33.
Gunderson, who is also 11-1 this year, grabbed first place by defeating Berhett Statz of Waunakee in a 4-2 decision.
In the other flights, 113-pound Jaden Denman secured fifth place with a 20-3 technical fall victory over Coltan Nechvatal of Waunakee. Denman’s record improved to 7-5.
At 126 pounds, Cole Weaver took third place after beating Holmen’s Alex Pellowski in a forfeit. The sophomore now has a 6-6 overall record.
MGM’s 138-pound competitor, Jonathan Schlaefer, had a shot to take third place, but settled for fourth after losing Milton’s Trey Smith in a 12-6 decision. Schlaefer’s record stands at 4-6.
Guenther Switzer, the team’s 220-pounder, also missed out on a chance for third place and wound up fourth after he was pinned by Dodgeland’s Louie White at 1:10. Switzer’s record is now 6-6.
Monona Grove/McFarland ended the invite in sixth place with 183.5 points. Waunakee was the overall winner with 432.5, followed by Holmen with 409.5 and Milton in third place with 304.5. Riverdale was fourth and Watertown fifth.
The wrestling team’s next event is a Dec. 27-28 invitational at UW-Oshkosh. Its first event of the new year will be Jan. 3 in a dual at Oregon with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m.
MGM 35, Watertown 32
Three MGM wrestlers won their bouts via pin in a Dec. 13 dual victory over Watertown at McFarland’s Indian Mound Middle School.
Heavyweight Schlicht pinned the Goslings Josh Beck at 1:56, Connor Frasier won the battle at 195 pounds over Obyron Lee in a fall at 48 seconds, and 170-pound Elijah Newman also won his match in a pin over Watertown’s Pedro Martinez.
Denman at 113 pounds beat Emilio Hernandez in an 8-1 decision, 132-pound Cade Rux won a 3-0 decision over Walker Wichman, and Gunderson took the 152-pound bout over Kolton Blome in a 9-0 decision. MGM’s 126-pound Weaver lost in an 18-1 technical fall and 145-pound Schlaefer dropped a 17-11 decision. Watertown won three matches via forfeit, and MGM’s 182-pound Tristan Weasler won his match in a forfeit. The 106-pound match was a double forfeit.
