The Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op, which came up with a surprise victory at Onalaska in the first round of the WIAA regional tournament, couldn’t pull off the same magic Feb. 25 against the Cap City Cougars at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Outshot 51-17, the Icebergs were eliminated 6-1 to end its 2019-20 season with a record of 5-17-2 under first-year head coach Zoe Kurth.
The Icebergs played even with the Cougars in the first period even though they had only five shots on goal. But Cap City broke a scoreless tie with 12 seconds remaining as Zephryn Jager scored to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars’ Mackenzie Rosin and Lexi Veldkamp scored in the first 2:23 of the second period to open the advantage to 3-0.
The Icebergs fought back as Oregon junior Izzy Newton found the back of the net unassisted at 7:50. But that would be all the scoring the Icebergs could manage, as Olivia Thompson gave the Cougars a 4-1 lead at 11:30 of the second period, and Rosin and Jager added their second goals of the contest in the third period.
Stoughton freshman goaltender Aven Gruner saved 45 shots, and Lexi Holman of the Cougars stopped 16.
The Icebergs failed to capitalize on three power-play opportunities.
The team will graduate seven seniors from this year’s team including McFarland’s Aeryn Olson, who had eight goals and eight assists for 16 points and added a goal and an assist in the playoff win over Onalaska. In four seasons, Olson had 30 goals and 19 assists in 90 games.
McFarland senior Cora Zimmerman will depart the team after allowing 11 goals in 155 minutes in net for a save percentage of .869.
Monona Grove senior Hannah Weber ended her senior season with two goals and one assists for three points. She ended her hockey career with eight goals and six assists for 14 points.
Two other McFarland students also played for the Icebergs in 2019-20: sophomore Kami McGinn, who was credited with one assist, and junior Kyle Babcock who had one goal and two assists for three points.
The Icebergs have players from six area high schools including Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona Grove, Deerfield and Evansville.
