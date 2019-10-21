Among 15 schools at the Saturday, Oct. 19, Small School state tournament at Shorewood High School, the McFarland girls swimming team came up with several strong finishes and ended up second in overall points.
While Madison Edgewood took first with 355 points, the Spartans came in second with 275.5, host Shorewood was third with 256, and Whitefish Bay was fourth with 230.5.
Sophomore Mara Freeman came up with the Spartans only victory in the 100-backstroke with a time of 57.81. Her teammate, sophomore Adrianna Nickels, took sixth, and senior Abbie Harrington was 12th.
McFarland finished second in two other events.
The 200-medley relay team of Freeman, senior Ella Weaver, senior Emily Landwehr and sophomore Emily Schoenbrodt finished runner-up to Edgewood with a time of 1:51.54. Weaver took second in the 100-breaststroke in 1:08.23 with teammates, sophomore Laura Billman and Landwehr, taking fourth and fifth, respectively.
McFarland’s 200-freestyle relay team fought to a third-place finish as Schoenbrodt, freshman Natalie Schwaab, senior Bella Dettmers and Weaver completed the distance in 1:45.28. Edgewood took first, and Shorewood was second.
The Spartans 400-freestyle relay team also did well by taking third behind Edgewood and Shorewood. Nickels, freshman Sofia Alf, sophomore Brooklyn Ray and Freeman turned in a time of 3:50.08.
Other top-10 finishers included Freeman, a fourth-place finisher in the 100-freestyle with Ray taking ninth; Alf took eighth in the 200-freestyle; senior Zosia Martinka and Nickels were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 200-individual medley; and Schoenbrodt tied for fifth in the 50-freestyle and took 10th in the 100-butterfly.
