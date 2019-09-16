Teachers of all experience levels, including veterans and new teachers at Indian Mound Middle School (IMMS), are preparing lessons and getting to know students as the school year kicks off.
Becky Stokes began her teaching career with the McFarland School District 35 years ago, teaching seventh through 12 grade swim classes. She later became the pool director until 1989 when IMMS was built. She now teaches seventh-grade health classes and sixth and eighth-grade physical education.
Stokes was instrumental in bringing health classes to the school more than 20 years ago. She knew health classes are important, so she approached the school’s principal. She researched curriculum, attended workshops and got her master’s degree in health education from UW-Whitewater.
In the beginning, Stokes did not have a classroom to teach health.
“I had to push a cart around from whoever’s class was available, and now I have my own classroom and a bigger gym and a wood floor,” she said.
She enjoys teaching health, because the curriculum changes each year. She has added mental health and suicide, sexual harassment, vaping and the opioid crisis over time.
She enjoys when students feel comfortable enough to share and ask questions.
“For a seventh grader to admit that they have depression and take medication is tough, but we have that,” she said. “Kids are saying that, and I like it because if that kid says it, another kid in class is going, ‘It’s not just me’ and that’s awesome.”
Stokes also helped bring girls sports to the school, because she lacked these opportunities growing up. As an active child and was president of the Girls Athletic Association, an organization for girls to play sports, she always wanted more.
“I always thought I could help bring that up and help girls gain that self-confidence that they need,” Stokes said.
She coached the high school’s volleyball team when it had just 11 girls, as well as freshmen basketball and track and field. She is currently the eighth-grade volleyball and basketball coach.
For IMMS seventh-grade math and science teacher Jordyn Laymon, coaching is what sparked her interest in education. A gymnast since kindergarten, Laymon started coaching gymnastics in high school.
“I just knew that I really liked working with kids, and it was something I enjoyed and I never thought of it as actual work,” Laymon said.
She said she would like to coach again, perhaps for the track or cross-country team. Like Stokes, Laymon was active growing up and participated in hockey, volleyball and golf. She now enjoys running 5k races.
Laymon also received a degree from UW-Whitewater, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a minor in math this spring. While student teaching in Cambridge, she taught both math and science.
“I was a little sad thinking about student teaching ending and not being able to do science again,” she said.
She was excited to see McFarland was looking for someone to teach both subjects. She hopes to help students find topics they enjoy and excel at in math, while asking questions and staying curious in science.
“Every student is an individual, and they’re different from one another,” Laymon said.
She likes hearing about the books, video games and sports her students enjoy. Stokes also noted how important it is to learn about her students’ interests.
“And I would encourage them (teachers) to see kids outside of their classroom,” she said.
Watching students play sports or perform in the school’s drama program can help teachers see a different side of students, and the students see teachers supporting them.
Stokes also advises new teachers to ask for help and not to worry if a lesson does not go as planned, as well as use some prep time to see what is happening in other areas of the school.
Over the years, Stokes said that while students’ behavior has remained similar, she has seen more mental health issues and stress put on children.
“And our job isn’t as respected as it used to be, and that’s hard, too,” Stokes said. “I credit any young adult going into education now.”
Both Stokes and Laymon noted how supportive the school’s community has been.
“It’s so evident when the parents were in here, and they were asking me if I needed anything else in my classroom,” Laymon said.
She also noted that fellow teachers check in to see how she is doing.
“The people here are here for kids and want the best,” Stokes said. “You just are around such good people, from our custodians to our cooks to everybody. We are just a family up here, and that’s why some people, like me, have never left, because there’s others in the building that have been here for over 20 years.”
