The Monona Grove/McFarland boys high school wrestling co-op showed a number of other schools at the Feb. 1 Deerfield Scramble just how far it’s progressed. Seven of the team’s wrestlers ended up with top-five finishes to help MGM pull off a fifth-place finish in the 15-school event.
MGM had 433 team points and finished just behind fourth-place Waterloo, which had 440. Random Lake with 666 points won a close battle for first place with Kenosha Christian Life, which had 665. Kewaunee ended third with 475.
At 152 pounds, McFarland junior Zach Gunderson took second in his weight class with victories by fall in bouts against Sun Prairie and Milwaukee Bradley Tech. He lost one match in a 7-1 decision to undefeated Aiden Vandenbush of Random Lake, the winner of 33 consecutive bouts. Gunderson, who is hoping for a shot at the state tournament after reaching the sectional round last season, has a record of 30-5.
Guenther Switzer also ended up second in the 220-pound bracket as he won bouts over Milwaukee Bradley Tech and Stoughton before losing the first-place match to Isaiah Hernandez of Kenosha Christian Life in a fall at 3:21. Switzer’s record improved to 18-15.
Heavyweight Kristian Schlicht also took second place after a 3-0 decision over Evan Grubbs of Kenosha Christian Life. Schlicht, who is now 27-8, split his two previous matches against Menasha and Stoughton.
MGM’s 182-pound competitor, Connor Frasier, took fourth in his weight group after a loss via pin to eventual first-place finisher Jarvis Echols of Milwaukee Bradley Tech. Frasier lost other matches in a technical fall and major decision.
At 113 pounds, Jaden Denman took fifth place as he won in a fall at 4:26 over Rose Ann Marshall of Stoughton. Denman also pinned other opponents from Sun Prairie and Brodhead/Juda.
Cole Weaver also took fifth place in the 126-pound flight after he was awarded via win in a medical forfeit by Madison La Follette. Weaver also won in falls over Deerfield and Menasha.
Cade Rux also sealed up fifth place at 132 pounds after beating Braden Erb of Brodhead/Juda in a fall at 1:33. Rux also won in a decision over Menasha and in a major decision over Waterloo.
Taking eighth place was Blare Wood at 120 pounds after losing two matches in falls. At 138 pounds, Jonathan Schlaefer ended in 11th place after a win via fall, and losses in a decision and major decision.
Monona Grove/McFarland competes in the Badger Conference tournament Saturday, Feb. 8, at Watertown with the first bout scheduled for 8 a.m.
Milton 65, MGM 9
Gunderson and Schlicht were the only wrestlers to come up with victories as the Red Hawks defeated MGM in a Badger South Conference dual.
Gunderson defeated Justin Sanchez of Milton in the 152-pound bout in a fall at 3:23. Schlicht was the winner of the heavyweight bout with a 4-0 decision over Brody Reed. Six other MGM wrestlers lost in falls, one by major decision and another by decision.
