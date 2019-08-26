A 48-year-old McFarland man was sentenced Aug. 22 to eight years in prison for robbing two Madison banks.
Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jason Yapp was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Yapp pleaded guilty to these charges May 23. His prison term will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
Yapp was on supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections at the time of the robberies. At 5:16 a.m. Sept. 17, 2018, Yapp was released from the Dane County Jail where he was being held on a supervision hold. At 9:34 a.m., he robbed the Associated Bank branch on West Broadway.
On Sept. 21, 2018, Yapp attempted to rob the Associated Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road but fled when he thought the teller hit an alarm. Yapp drove away from the bank, crashing into the vehicle of another bank customer. He continued at a high rate of speed, eventually losing control and crashing. Yapp was taken into custody by Madison police as he tried to get into an unrelated vehicle that was waiting in line at the intersection.
Yapp has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for burglary, attempted second degree sexual assault, armed robbery and theft from a financial institution.
In sentencing Yapp, Peterson said that his main priority was protecting the public and commented on Yapp’s reckless flight from the second bank.
