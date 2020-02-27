Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced two land conservation projects are moving forward.
The first project includes a conservation and trail easement of about 152 acres in the Town of Cross Plains for the Ice Age Complex in Cross Plains. The second enables Groundswell Conservancy to purchase nearly 69 acres of property west of Lower Mud Lake in the Town of Dunn for wetland habitat protection and public recreation.
“Dane County is committed to preserving our outdoor spaces so they can be enjoyed today, tomorrow and for many years to come,” Parisi said. “These purchases allow us and our partners to restore Dane County’s natural resources and protect land with significant conservation benefits as our community continues to grow.”
The parcel being purchased in the Town of Cross Plains is in the southern end of the Ice Age Complex boundary, bordered by West Mineral Point Road to the north and Timber Lane to the east. It is mostly tillable land and contains a pond of about 14 acres. The proposed easement will allow for agricultural uses on the property and limit development on the parcel. The easement also includes a 30-foot corridor along the east side of the property for the Ice Age Trail.
Dane County will purchase this 152-acre parcel for $1,090,000 using funds from the Dane County Conservation Fund.
Dane County will also provide $152,570 for Groundswell Conservancy to acquire about 68.85 acres of land west of Lower Mud Lake in the Town of Dunn. The property lies on both sides of Highway 51 and is within the Lower Mud Lake Natural Resources Area. It is adjacent on the east to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-owned land in the Lower Mud Lake State Fishery Area.
“As we learn more and more every day, every single piece of wetland we have left is worth protecting,” said Jim Welsh, executive director of Groundswell Conservancy. “Our response to climate change, flooding, the loss of wildlife habitat and the health of Madison’s chain of lakes depends on our wetlands.”
The property is mostly marsh and wetland with some small areas of open water. About 6 acres are made of wooded upland with a mix of hardwoods and pines. Groundswell Conservancy will acquire the property for wetland habitat protection and public recreation and will be responsible for management of the parcel.
The estimated project costs for the acquisition total $297,800. Dane County is providing Groundswell Conservancy funding through its Conservation Fund Grant Program. A Knowles Nelson Stewardship grant and contribution from the Town of Dunn will help complete the purchase.
