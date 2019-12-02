As of Sunday, Dec. 1, Cottage Grove and McFarland instituted winter parking regulations.
In Cottage Grove, alternate side parking regulations are in effect on all village streets through March 15, 2020. Parking is allowed on the even side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days. The numerical date as of 12:01 a.m. will be in effect until 8 a.m.
Exempt from these rules are all of Uphoff Drive, South Main Street from the railroad tracks to Reynolds Street, all of Reynolds Street, and Oak Street from North Main Street to Willow Run.
In McFarland, vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days and the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
If the village declares a snow emergency, no vehicles will be allowed to park on the streets, generally between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. The police chief may choose to alter the times vehicles are not allowed on the streets during a declared snow emergency.
Monona does not follow alternate-side parking rules in the winter.
However, if the mayor declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street for the entire duration of the snow emergency. During declared snow emergencies, the parking lots at Ahuska, Lottes, Winnequah, Frost Woods Beach, Fireman’s, Maywood and Schluter parks offer free parking for up to 48 consecutive hours while snow is being cleared from city streets.
