Here we go again. McFarland High School’s most recent production was once more nominated for several Jerry Awards.
“Mamma Mia!”, which premiered Thursday, Nov. 14, and through Sunday night, received nominations in 11 categories. Recipients will be announced in May 2020, and an awards show will be held at the Overture Center for the Arts in June.
The Jerry Awards are part of Wisconsin’s High School Musical Awards Programs. Educators and professionals attend and review more than 85 high school productions and provide feedback.
The musical was nominated for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Orchestra.
John Stuntebeck (Sam Carmichael), Alexcia Johnson (Donna Sheridan), Annika Hauser (Sophie Sheridan), Lucie Hodgkins (Rosie) and Drew Matheson (Tanya) are nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance.
Will Karls (Harry Bright) and Cooper Hiltbrand (Bill Austin) are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance.
Directors Brooke Hauser and Patrick Fernan are nominated for Outstanding Direction, and Paul Gregg is nominated for Outstanding Choreography.
Melissa Mendl received an Outstanding Choreography nomination, Mathilda Kleinhans is up for Outstanding Stage Management and Bernie Friedman is in the running for Outstanding Costume Design.
Michael Gray and Kelly Jean Ohl are jointly nominated for Outstanding Set Design.
“We’re really proud of the whole cast and crew and the production team,” director Brooke Hauser said. “We’re always particularly pleased to be nominated for the ensemble, because it is truly an ensemble production where everybody’s part matters,”
The new performing arts center saw several well-filled performances and a sold-out Friday night show.
“Which was amazing because we seat about 840 people,” Hauser said.
