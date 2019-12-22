The McFarland Lioness Club recently sold more than 700 poinsettias during their annual poinsettia sale, making it the most successful sale to date.
Funds raised from the poinsettia sale, along with other McFarland Lioness Club fundraisers held throughout the year, are used to support a variety of local, state and national organizations.
McFarland United Church of Christ provided space for the poinsettias during the weekend of the sale.
McFarland Lions Club members and McFarland High School student volunteers helped unload the poinsettias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.