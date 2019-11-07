A 56-year-old Stoughton woman was cited for operating while intoxicated, first offense, and inattentive driving, as the result of a two-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Dane County deputies responded to a call at 5:17 p.m. on Highway 51 in the Town of Dunn. Also responding were McFarland police, McFarland fire, McFarland EMS and Fitchburg EMS.
A 2011 GMC Acadia operated by Doreen B. Larson was traveling southbound on Highway 51 when she struck the rear of a 2012 Chevy Traverse, which was waiting to turn eastbound on Exchange Street. The Acadia rolled onto the passenger side and the engine compartment started on fire.
Officers and passersby removed Larson from the vehicle. She was arrested for OWI, cited for the other charge and taken to a local hospital by EMS.
The driver of the Traverse suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Highway 51 was closed for about 90 minutes.
