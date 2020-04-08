The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced that its 2020 award recognition luncheons have been canceled.
The events scheduled for April 26 in Eau Claire, May 3 in De Pere, May 9 in Milwaukee and May 16 in Baraboo have been canceled due to the ongoing public health emergency. Because of the potential long- term need for social distancing, and restrictions on large group gatherings, the events will not be rescheduled.
The dissemination of the awards remains unchanged: teachers, principals and schools will receive their award checks in June, and scholarship checks will be sent to students’ educational institutions in early August. Students must send the foundation their postsecondary institution and disbursement information by June 30.
The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program announced recipients of the Herb Kohl Foundation awards in February.
Among the winners are Chhime Yangdron, McFarland, a student at McFarland High School, 2020 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Initiative Scholars; Dodi Kuehl, McFarland, at Conrad Elevehjem Primary School, 2020 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellows; and Aaron Tarnutzer, Prairie du Sac, at Indian Mound Middle School, 2020 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principal Leaders.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.
