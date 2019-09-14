The award of contract for the Orchard Hill Frisbee golf course project, part of the Urso/Schuetz Park update plans, was approved by four of the six village board members at the Sept. 9 meeting. The course is scheduled to be constructed in 2020.
The project was originally accepted by the village in 2017. The village has since constructed a parking lot off Hidden Farm Road and restored and cleared woodland at Orchard Hill Park, and installed a boardwalk in the dog park.
The village has borrowed $350,000 for improvements to the park this year. The project is estimated to cost the village $246,000. The remaining funds will be used for other park improvements in late 2019 or 2020.
The village has a $197,040 contract with MZ Construction for excavation, including filling the subgrade, installing a boulder retaining wall, erosion control, sediment control barrier and restoration of topsoil.
The village staff will install permanent disc golf baskets, a sidewalk and a wood chip path. Staff will also solicit bids from contractors for a picket fence.
