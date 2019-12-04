Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Stoughton Hospital.
Volunteer blood donors are invited to support the local blood supply by scheduling an appointment online at bloodcenterimpact.org and using code 3643 or by contacting Sharee at 800-747-5401, ext. 4128. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 plastic gift card to Amazon, Casey’s or Starbucks.
Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries.
All persons age 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
“Donating blood in our community is one of the most selfless acts you can do and it can benefit so many,” Stoughton Hospital chief nursing officer Amy Hermes said. “We are pleased to have this partnership with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center as they provide our region’s blood supply.”
MVRBC is the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.