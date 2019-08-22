The McFarland Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee is seeking a citizen representative to join the committee.
The committee advises village board members on planning, acquisition and development of parks and park facilities. Members discuss the management, enhancement and public use of natural and conservancy areas.
In addition to park areas, members advise the board on natural resources, structure of recreation programs, and policies and practices for maintenance of urban forestry.
The committee meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the McFarland Municipal Building.
Those who are interested in applying should email the village administration with a letter of interest at village.administration@mcfarland.wi.us.
