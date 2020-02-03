Thursday, Feb. 6
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Feb. 7
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play, no registration required
Saturday, Feb. 8
Friends of the McFarland Public Library used book sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., E.D. Locke Public Library, sale features Civil War and U.S. presidential history books, hundreds of books, DVDs and CDs available at low prices, all proceeds benefit library
Family board game day, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m., play favorite game or try a new one, bring non-perishable item for food pantry for chance to win prize drawing
Sunday, Feb. 9
Auxiliary breakfast, American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, 8 a.m. to noon, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, pancake, sausage gravy with biscuits and beverages, McFarland Youth Center will volunteer and receive portion of proceeds, basket to be raffled off, $8 for adults and children 13 and older, $4 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger
Monday, Feb. 10
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
February book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., pick up copy of "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande starting Jan. 9, new participants welcome
Family Fun Night, Indian Mound Middle School, 5:30-7:30 p.m. McFarland PTO fundraiser sponsored by teachers, clubs and students, free activities include arts and crafts, open mic, Math 24 Henna, robotics and more, open to all community members
Controversy and discourse at McFarland High School public forum, McFarland High School library, 6 p.m., school newspaper Spartan Spotlight to discuss teacher discussions of controversial topics, district handling to controversial events and information sharing with students, all are welcome
Family Cooking Night: mini cheesecakes, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., registration required by visiting library website or calling 838-9030
Thursday, Feb. 13
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Feb. 14
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Late Night Locke Movie: Shakespeare in Love, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Disney for Adults: The Little Mermaid, E.D. Lock Public Library, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Book Explorers book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., open to fourth- and fifth-grade students
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Adult craft club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Feb. 21
Late Night Locke: Adult Nerf Night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Madison Jazz Society Mardi Gras celebration and concert, 1-4 p.m., Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, Chicago Cellar Boys with vocalist Roya Naldi performing
Monday, Feb. 24
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Stoughton yoga series, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Iditarod Experience, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., guest speaker Linda Degnan to share photos and stories of Iditarod, no registration required
