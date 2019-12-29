After losing its first game of the season to Madison Edgewood on Dec. 19, the McFarland High School boys hockey team was hoping for three wins and the first-place crown in the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Wisconsin Dells.
The Spartans received its wish with three victories in the three-day event to improve its regular season overall record to 8-1 with wins over Reedsburg and Tomah/Sparta before winning the first-place game over Wisconsin Rapids 7-2.
Senior Grant Newcomer, who was one of the players to spearhead the offense in the three games, scored the first two goals against the Red Raiders. He hit the back of the net 28 seconds into the game, and then used assists from Simeon Pommerening and Jack Bartzen to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead at 10:56 of the first period.
Thor Rosten scored McFarland’s next two goals in the second period, one at 4:59 off assists from Ashton Wendt and Cal DeChambeau, the other at 5:16, to put the Spartans on top 4-0. Max Binger made it a 5-0 game with assists by Bryce Flemming and Pommerening.
Jack McGinn and Wendt scored 41 seconds apart in the third period to end McFarland’s scoring.
Spartan goalies Gus Hoel and Jaden Devous combined to save 27 shots. Torger Stachurski made 45 stops for the Red Raiders.
The Spartans begins the new year with a Badger Conference crossover game Friday, Jan. 3, at Sauk Prairie with the faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Eagles last played Dec. 19 when they were beaten by Beaver Dam 4-2. It was Sauk Prairie’s first loss after six straight wins.
Spartans 6, Reedsburg 5
The McFarland High School boys hockey team allowed three power-play goals, including two in the third period, but held on to defeat the Cheavers 6-5 in a second-round tournament game Dec. 27 in Wisconsin Dells.
The Spartans seemed to have the game under control at eight-minute mark of the third period when Binger tallied even strength off an assist from Wendt for a 6-3 McFarland lead. But a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct opened the door to two Reedsburg power-play goals, the first by Caden Jacobson and the second by Caden Brandt. The Spartan defense and goalie Hoel kept the Cheavers from scoring the tying goal.
It took only 14 seconds for McFarland to score the first goal of the game, as McGinn nailed a shot with assists going to Newcomer and Bartzen.
Reedsburg’s Clayton Pfaff tied the game at 8:48 of the first period, but Newcomer scored an unassisted goal 79 seconds later to put the Spartans back on top, 2-1.
Bartzen expanded the lead to 3-1 at 2:56 of the second period with Newcomer getting the assist, but Nick Horzewski tallied a power-play goal and Brandt scored even strength to tie the game 3-3 at the 8:36 mark. The final three minutes of the second period belonged to the Spartans as Wendt found the back of the net off Tegan O’Brien’s assist at 14:07 and Pommerening scored McFarland’s only power play on another Newcomer assist with seven seconds left before the second intermission.
Hoel saved 32-of-37 shots for McFarland, and Reedsburg’s Cooper Oakes made 35 stops on 41 shots. The Spartans were charged with 19 penalty minutes while the Cheavers had only two.
Spartans 8, Tomah/Sparta 1
Newcomer and Pommerening both had three-goals and McFarland had 58 shots on goal to stop Tomah/Sparta in the first round of the Wisconsin Dells tournament Dec. 26.
Newcomer had both a power-play and even-strength tally in the first period, and Pommerening scored his first goal to give McFarland a 3-1 lead.
Benjamin Hoang gave the Spartans their fourth goal at 4:33 of the second period with assists going to Wendt and Flemming.
McFarland used four third-period goals to blow out Tomah/Sparta as Newcomer earned his third of the night off an assist from McGinn, Pommerening tallied twice, one assisted by Hoang, and Binger put one between the pipes with 3:16 left in regulation off assists from Newcomer and Pommerening.
Hoel stopped 28 shots in net for the Spartans. Jake Berry and Gavin Hammer both patrolled the goal for Tomah/Sparta, and combined to make 50 saves.
