To the editor,
Polls show that Republican voters don’t view Trump’s “love it or leave it” tweets as racist and Democrats do, largely and by large margins. My view is that public debates about racism are usually off the mark and a little like asking people to perform colonoscopies on themselves. Apparently though, to both parties and the media, even that’s preferable to a fully honest and rational revelation of the pertinent facts.
Instead, Republicans rely on the anti-Semitic trope to justify Trump’s suggestion that these four duly elected lawmakers “go home” And Democrats, who one might assume would seek to defend their own on the basis of the facts, instead bury their heads in this shocking display of racist nationalism from President Trump. Tell me it ain’t so, Joe. And the media just go with the program as scripted.
Doesn’t anyone want to debate the merits of the criticisms made by these women? Doesn’t it matter whether there might be something to be gained by determining what truth underlies the hysterical divide in this country? Who is responsible for getting to the bottom of this anyway?
John Costello
McFarland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.