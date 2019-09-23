McFarland Police Department sent a letter to residents alerting them about a convicted sex offender moving to 4810 Farwell St..
Dannie Carter was convicted of soliciting a child for prostitution and disorderly conduct in 2013 and sentenced to three years and 90 days in jail, according to court records.
He is required to be on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry database until 2033.
The McFarland Police Department contacts all sex offenders in the village two times each year to monitor local offenders.
Residents voiced concerns on social media about a sex offender residing close to McFarland School District schools. The department replied to concerns stating that he is required to be on the registry but is no longer under the Department of Corrections supervision. Carter has no legal restrictions preventing him from living a certain distance from schools and is not placed by the state of Wisconsin.
Residents are encouraged to visit the McFarland Police Department’s website for a complete list of sex offenders in the McFarland area and the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry database website.
More information can be requested by contacting McFarland Police Detective Michael Klementz at Michael.klementz@mcfarland.wi.us.
