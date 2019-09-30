Bring the entire family to the Dane County’s Lussier Family Heritage Center for the 15th annual Harvest Moon Festival from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
The festival is an autumnal celebration of the natural world with live music, bonfire, food, live animals and interactive exhibits. The event will be held rain or shine.
The festival features more than 30 interactive nature and recreation-based exhibits with tractors, children’s tree climb and live animals, including a red-tailed hawk, snakes, insects, macroinvertebrates, a turkey vulture, mammals, skins and skulls, and more.
Visitors can see educational exhibits from the International Crane Foundation, UW-Madison Entomology Department, Henry Vilas Zoo, UW Arboretum, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, UW-Madison Forest and Wildlife Ecology, Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center and Rock River Coalition.
Visitors also enjoy a locally-sourced silent auction, blazing bonfire, s’mores, kettle corn popped on site and live bluegrass from the Poor Hearts. A chili and homemade pie supper will bre available for purchase.
The Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, is just off the Beltline on South Towne Drive. Admission to Harvest Moon Festival is $5 per person, children 5 and younger are free. Military children are free with parent’s military identification. Event details and contact information are at wee.friendsofcapitalsprigns.org.
Curtesy of Access Ability Wisconsin, two all-terrain wheelchairs will be available for use during the event, free of charge. To reserve one, contact Clare Carlson at 224-3606 or carlson.clare@countyofdane.com.
Hosted by the Friends of the Capital Springs Recreation Area, Harvest Moon Festival supports ongoing environmental education programming, community outreach and park improvement projects.
