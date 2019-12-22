Some hockey teams can make a comeback after giving up the first couple of goals in a game. But some deficits are difficult to overcome as the McFarland High School boys hockey team found out Dec. 19 against Madison Edgewood at UW-Madison’s LaBahn Arena.
The Crusaders scored three first-period goals and added two in the second before the Spartans could get on the scoreboard in a 6-2 Rock Valley Conference game. It was McFarland’s first loss of the season after five straight wins.
McFarland goalie Gus Hoel faced 13 shots in the first period as Edgewood’s Payton Smith, Aidan Lenz and Geoffrey Rossow all found the back of the net.
The Crusaders added two more goals in the first 21 seconds of the second period as Lenz’s second goal and a score by Cody Menzel put Edgewood on top 5-0.
The Spartans finally got a shot past Crusaders goalie Zach Walker at 3:08 of the second period as Jack McGinn tallied off assists from Grant Newcomer and Max Binger.
McFarland had opportunities to score more on the power play as the Crusaders committed three 2-minute minor penalties before the end of the second period. But the Spartans couldn’t cash in.
Newcomer narrowed the lead to 5-2 at 6:50 of the third period as Bryce Flemming earned the assist. But the Spartans didn’t score the rest of the game as Smith added Edgewood’s sixth goal on the power play with 2:06 left in regulation.
Hoel had 30 saves for McFarland, 23 in the first two periods. Walker stopped 20-of-22 McFarland shots. The Spartans were shut out on six power-play chances.
The Spartans compete Dec. 26 against the Tomah/Sparta co-op at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Wisconsin Dells. Faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.