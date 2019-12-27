Customers who pulled into the parking lot of McFarland Liquor, 4716 Farwell St., to pick up a new bottle of bourbon may have been surprised to see house wrap covering the front of the building.
The business is undergoing renovations to increase size and improve selection.
The already 1,800-square-foot building will be adding another 1,200 square feet, nearly doubling its size.
Manager Nathanael Romick said the new retail space will allow for a larger selection.
“We’re most known for our craft beer and whisky collection, which we’ll be expanding, but we’ll also be expanding everything else,” he said.
The store, which has won several Best of McFarland awards, maintains a well-established selection of bourbon, wine, beer and other spirits. They have been in business for more than 15 years.
The storefront will have all new siding with a peaked roof, completely changing the dimension of the building, Romick said.
The interior of McFarland Liquor will be done by February, and stonework will be completed once the weather warms up in spring.
Throughout the renovations, McFarland Liquor will maintain regular business hours and does not expect to close at any point during the project.
