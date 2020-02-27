Juniors Lindsey Lonigro and Morgan Butler stood side by side at the Stoughton High School gymnasium. They and their teammates have been like sisters in arms throughout the McFarland High School girls basketball season, fighting for every last hoop, never giving up on any possession.
At the conclusion of the Feb. 25 WIAA Division 2 regional game against the Vikings, they were emotionally overcome after Stoughton ended the Spartans season with a 60-52 victory.
The loss ended McFarland’s season at 9-14 overall and 9-9 in the Rock Valley Conference.
“I thought we played one of our best games. When we boxed out, maybe we didn’t crash the boards as hard, which got them more rebounds and more points,” Butler said afterwards trying to explain why the game slipped away from the Spartans.
Sophomore Maddy Fortune was also saddened by the defeat and tried to make sense of it all.
“They came out tough, and we came out tough. We both played as hard as we could. It came down to where they got more loose balls than we did,” Fortune said.
McFarland entered the game 0-4 against non-conference opponents including Oregon, Monroe and Monona Grove from the Badger South and Mount Horeb from the Badger North. Stoughton of the Badger South was 7-15 and 3-11 in the league with losses in six of their last eight games.
The Vikings opened an 18-12 lead with under six minutes to play in the first half, but free throws and the gritty play of 6-foot-1 forward Katie Hildebrandt kept the Spartans in the game. McFarland hit 10-of-16 shots from the line, and Hildebrandt scored 12 points including a buzzer-beating 3-point shot that tied the game 25-25 at the break.
McFarland’s offense got off to a slow start in the second half as Delaney Seidel scored the first seven points to put Stoughton on top 32-25 with 15:03 remaining.
But Hildebrandt tallied eight of the team’s next 12 points to give McFarland a 37-35 advantage with 11:45 to go. A 7-0 run put the Vikings back in the lead 42-37, but Hildebrandt scored six and Butler five to put McFarland ahead 48-47 with under four minutes remaining. Sophomore Mya Davidson connected on a 3-point shot and reverse layup to give Stoughton a 52-48 lead, but freshman Adrienne Kirch’s basket reduced the Vikings’ lead to two with 1:12 to go.
McFarland had the opportunity to tie the game or take the lead after winning possession on a jump ball. But the inbound pass trickled out of bounds, and Stoughton took control by hitting eight straight free throws.
Hildebrandt led all scorers with 28 points and contributed 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and 10-of-11 free throws. Butler hit three shots from the arc and scored 14. Kirch had five rebounds, and senior Freya Gilbertson had four blocks and three steals.
Stoughton had four double-figure scorers led by Ava Loftus and Myranda Kotlowski, who both had 14 points, and Davidson and Seidel each had 12.
Head coach Sara Mallegni said her team played very hard but may have fouled too much at the end and allowed Stoughton to keep its momentum. She said the setback was especially difficult for the seniors.
“It was an emotional locker room since it was their last game. Reality set in,” Mallegni said on the team bus as the players dejectedly took their seats. “They will be very hard to replace. The energy and work ethic they bring to the court was amazing.”
The seniors include Peyton Witt, Gilbertson, Libby Dommisse and Kynaeda Gray. Lonigro said those players have had a valuable role on the team.
“Over the years, we have grown very close to our seniors. Saying goodbye to them is always tough, but we’ll always be friends off the court,” Lonigro said.
In 2020-21, the team will return many players with game experience including juniors Hildebrandt, Lonigro, Butler and Lydia Brandt, sophomore Fortune, and freshmen Kirch and Brynne Bieri.
Hildebrandt led the team with 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and shot 75 percent from the free-throw line. Lonigro averaged 9.7 points, and Bulter scored 7.8 per game.
