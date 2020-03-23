Without senior forward Grant Newcomer and sophomore defenseman Simeon Pommerening, it is doubtful the McFarland High School boys hockey team would’ve had the success it did in 2019-20.
The Spartans lost in their WIAA Division 2 first-round game to visiting Oregon but not before compiling a regular season record of 18-4-2 and a 9-3 mark in the conference.
Newcomer and Pommerening were selected to the All-Badger South Conference first team. Their teammates, seniors Max Binger and goaltender Gus Hoel, were both selected honorable mention.
Newcomer, a unanimous selection for first team, led McFarland with 32 goals and 28 assists for 60 points and added two more scores in the team’s 6-3 postseason defeat against Oregon. He ended his high school hockey career with 200 career points.
He scored three goal hat tricks in games against Tomah/Sparta, Stoughton and Baraboo/Portage, and recorded three assists against Stoughton, Milton and Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells. Newcomer had two goals and 11 assists on the power play.
He led the Spartans with six game-winning goals and a 2.73 points per game average.
Even though he played much of the time on the blue line, Pommerening had 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points. He tied for second on the team with five power-play goals, and scored three goals against Tomah/Sparta and contributed three assists in a game against Stoughton. In two seasons of varsity hockey, Pommererning has scored 23 goals and added 27 assists for a total 50 points.
Newcomer and Pommerening were joined on the first team by three players from Madison Edgewood: sophomore forward Cody Menzel, another unanimous selection, sophomore forward Aidan Lenz and junior defenseman Nathan Walker. Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey was also named to the first team.
Binger ended the 2019-20 campaign with 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points. He scored three goals in a game at Oregon, and put in two tallies in three other games. Binger ended his high school hockey playing career with 31 goals and 54 assists for 85 points.
Hoel proved to be a dependable backstop all season for the Spartans with a 17-4-2 record in nearly 1,200 minutes between the pipes. He allowed three goals a game and ended with a save percentage of .890. He recorded a shutout in McFarland’s final game of the regular season, a 6-0 win at Oshkosh.
Among the Spartans passed over for all-conference honors included senior Jack Bartzen, who had 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points, and senior Jack McGinn who found the back of the net 15 times.
Madison Edgewood had five players chosen to first team, second team and honorable mention combined. McFarland and Oregon both had four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.