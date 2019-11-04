PlayTime Productions – a local community theater organization that creates professional theater experiences by children, for children – will present “Ali Baba & a Few Thieves” for its fall tour at 16 locations around Dane County.
The cast is comprised entirely of local children and teens ranging from elementary school to high school age.
“We want to expose as many children and families as possible to theater and the arts, so we tour Dane County each fall and spring with performances at schools, community centers and theatre venues,” said Renaye Leach, PlayTime managing and artistic director. “Some performances are free, and we set a small suggested donation amount for others, but we never, ever turn away anyone who can’t pay.”
This season’s performance will be a unique rendition of Ali Baba from the Arabian Nights.
Legendary sisters Sheherezade and Dinarzad narrate this tale about two brothers – one rich and greedy, the other poor and clever – and a band of unusual compatriots in search of treasure hidden in a nearby cave. Recent research into the history of the Sheherezade has been added to the script and notes.
The PlayTime cast, led by Leach and several other assisting adults, practices most weekdays each week for about two months before beginning its tour.
“The cast members are all from different schools, so many new friendships are formed, and they have fun together learning what it takes to present a real theatre production,” Leach said.
The show’s preview performance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Monona Public Library.
The McFarland PTO will host the show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the McFarland High School multipurpose room (old auditorium).
A performance will also be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Monona Grove High School. Family fun activities will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For admission information, visit playtimeproductions.org.
