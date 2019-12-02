Now through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, candidates can circulate nomination papers and file other paperwork for the 2020 spring elections.
The general election will be held Tuesday, April 7, and if a primary election is needed, it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Voters across Wisconsin will also cast their ballots in the presidential primary April 7.
Monona Grove School District
There are three seats open on the Monona Grove School Board.
Two are for three-year terms, and one is for a one-year term. The top two vote getters will serve the three-year terms, while the third-place finisher will serve one year.
Incumbents are Dean Bowles and Susan Fox, each completing a three-year term. Loreen Gage, who was recently appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of the late Jeff Simpson, can now campaign for the final year of Simpson’s term.
All terms will begin Monday, April 27.
Anyone desiring to be a candidate must file a campaign registration statement, a declaration of candidacy and nomination papers. All materials are available at the district office, 5301 Monona Drive.
McFarland School Board
Incumbent Tom Mooney announced he is not seeking re-election to the McFarland School Board in the spring. His is the only school board position on the ballot.
Mooney’s successor will be elected to a three-year term.
Monona
Positions of three alders and the municipal judge will be on the spring ballot. Alders will serve two years beginning April 21, and the judge will serve four years beginning May 1.
Michael Finley is the incumbent judge. Incumbent alders are Andrew Kitslaar, Molly Grupe and Jennifer Kuhr.
McFarland
There will be three trustee positions on the McFarland Village Board that will be on the April ballot.
Incumbents are Jerry Adrian, Dan Kolk and Mary Pat Lytle.
Also on the ballot will be the post of municipal judge, currently held by Randi Othrow.
Terms for trustees begin April 21, 2020, and are for two years. The municipal judge term is four years.
Cottage Grove
Three village trustee positions and that of the municipal judge will be on the April ballot.
Trustee terms are for two years each and will begin April 21. The judge’s post is four years, and the new term will begin May 1.
Incumbents on the village board are Troy Allen, Melissa Ratcliff and Jon Russell.
Mark Hepfinger is the municipal judge.
Town of Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove Town Supervisor No. 3 and Supervisor No. 4 positions will be on the spring ballot. Each two-year term will begin April 20.
Incumbents are Kristi Williams, supervisor 3, and Michael DuPlayee, supervisor 4.
Town of Blooming Grove
Two town board supervisor seats are up for election. Each is for a two-year term.
Incumbents are Dean Larson and Jeff Tuescher.
Dane County Board
All 37 supervisor positions on the county board are up for election.
Local incumbents are Jamie Kuhn, District 16, Madison; Tanya Buckingham, District, 24, Monona; Patrick Miles, District 34, McFarland; and Melissa Ratcliff, District 36, Cottage Grove.
Judicial Officers
A 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be on the ballot. The incumbent is Daniel Kelly, who’s term will expire July 31, 2020.
The District IV Court of Appeals judgeship will be on the ballot. It is for a six-year term. Rachel A. Graham is the incumbent, and her term will expire July 31.
A circuit court judgeship, with a term of six years, will also be on the ballot. The Branch 7 incumbent is William E. Hanrahan.
