Avery Pennekamp had 13 kills and Katie Hildebrandt produced four of the team’s five total blocks and came up with nine kills as the McFarland High School volleyball won a 3-0 victory at Big Foot on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Spartans took the first set 25-12, won the second 25-22 and finished off the Chiefs 25-15 in the third set.
McFarland’s other statistical leaders included Nina Crull, who had six of the team’s 10 aces, eight kills and 17 digs, Erin Eggers had a team leading 23 digs, and Lizzy Fortune came up with 33 assists, 10 digs and two aces.
McFarland competes in the Rock Valley Conference meet Saturday at Edgerton with the first serve scheduled for 9 a.m.
Spartans 3, Beloit Turner 0
Eggers and Fortune had four service aces, and Hildebrandt had three blocks as McFarland won a Rock Valley Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 8, against the host Trojans.
The Spartans won game one, 25-7, took game two 25-10 and closed out the match with a 25-7 win.
Crull led with 11 kills, and Hildebrandt and Pennekamp each had seven. Eggers had 12 digs, and Fortune dished out 26 saves.
