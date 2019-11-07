Thursday, Nov. 7
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Bridge club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Badger Talk with Doug Bradley, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discussion of “We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War,” explores how and why U.S. troops turned to music to connect with each other and the world back home
Friday, Nov. 8
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Memory screenings, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregiver Bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., educational survival program for families coping with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., free light lunch provided, register by calling the library at 838-9030
Monday, Nov. 11
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., open to grades K-3
Vaping and e-cigarettes community forum, McFarland High School, 6:30-8 p.m., information presented by Nina Gregerson from Dane County Public Health concerning recent lung diseases and deaths
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., mini quiches, register on website
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Thursday, Nov. 14
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
#TBT book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discussion of “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
McFarland High School presents MAMMA MIA!, McFarland Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
McFarland High School presents MAMMA MIA!, McFarland Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Family board game day, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., play family board games and enter for door prize, bring donation for McFarland Food Pantry
Bake sale, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, 9-11 a.m., lefse, baked goods and Scandinavian specialties for sale, knitted and crocheted items available, coffee hour, sponsored by Women of the church at Lake Edge Lutheran
King Fest soup’er chili cookoff and pie bakeoff, Christ the King, 5306 Main St., 5:30-8 p.m., sample variety of soups, chili and pies and vote for your favorite, $8 for adults in advance; $10 at the door, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children younger than 6, tickets can be purchased after Mass or at the parish office, soup and chili entry forms are available at the parish office or www.myparish.com, proceeds benefit youth activities
McFarland High School presents MAMMA MIA!, McFarland Performing Arts Center, 2 and 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Suicide prevention training, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m., learn the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) step-by-step method to save a life from suicide from Safe Communities, free
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Adult craft club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create bath soaks at the spa night edition, registration required at circulation desk or by calling 838-9030
Thursday, Nov. 21
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., stuffed animal sleepover theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
McFarland Youth Center Thanksgiving potluck, McFarland Youth Center, 5114 Farwell St., 5-7 p.m., MYC providing turkey and several sides, bring family and a dish to pass, those who are unable to bring a dish are still invited to attend, RSVP at the MYC Thanksgiving potluck event page on Facebook or by emailing McFarlandyouthcenter@gmail.com
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 22
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Nov. 23
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with shoe box cities, grades 1-5
Safety Tips with the McFarland Police Department, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4 p.m., learn how to stay safe and avoid porch pirates during holiday season, free
Food pantry open, 5405 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Bowls for Hunger, McFarland High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. purchase a ceramic bowl for $11 or $10 with canned good and receive dinner, proceeds benefit McFarland Food Pantry
Tuesday, Nov. 26
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 27
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
