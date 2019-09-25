No. 4 singles player Lexi Mazzara had no idea she would be as successful as she was this season with the McFarland High School girls tennis team. But as she walked off the court for the Spatans final regular season match against non-conference Fort Atkinson, she was undefeated and in the running for a title at the Rock Valley Conference tournament.
Mazzara defeated Sarah Holzi of the Blackhawks 6-0, 6-0 in the season finale, one of six flights that took victories in McFarland’s 6-1 win.
The senior said it was a matter of studying her opponents and setting her game plan accordingly.
“I’ve just learned how people in my league play,” Mazzara said. “I like to think about my players’ weaknesses. My success does surprise me considering the number of great players in my league.”
Head coach Tod Lacey is never shy to discuss her competitiveness and determination.
“She is just plan gritty. She gets the ball back and she doesn’t make herself lose,” Lacey said. “She’s a competitor to the core.”
Mazzara will a No. 1 seed heading into the Rock Valley Conference tournament at UW-Whitewater. East Troy, which is undefeated in league play, is expected to be the favorite. Lacey said taking on the best players in a tournament setting is much different than playing them in the regular season.
“You never assume a girl you beat once before you are going to beat twice,” Lacey said “You have to make sure you execute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.