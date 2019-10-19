Village trustees are in the process of reviewing the 2020 budget in a series of five budget reviews from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11. A public hearing and final action will be taken to adopt the 2020 budget at the Monday, Nov. 25, village board meeting.
The proposed municipal property tax levy is $6,370,500 in 2020 with a proposed municipal tax rate of $6.49. The tax rate is 4.06 percent less than 2019.
The village’s assessed value as of Jan. 1, 2019, is $981,016,601.
McFarland community members completed a survey about the village’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, or SWOT, over the summer. An environmental scan was also completed.
About 30 community members, village trustees, committee members and village staff attended each planning session Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The sessions helped trustees establish the village’s village statement and goals, as well as have discussions about public facility development, a community center, economic development, public safety, park system development and public transpiration.
The village used these objectives to help determine how to use village resources for the next five to seven years.
The total revenue for the village’s general fund is expected to be $6,376,750, a 7.5 percent increase from this year. Revenues are made up of property and non-property taxes, intergovernmental revenues, licenses and permits, fires, forfeits and penalties, public and intergovernmental charges for services, miscellaneous and other financing revenues.
In total, expenditures are also budgeted to be the same amount.
2020 will have four elections, including the local primary in February, general elections in April, fall primary in August and the general presidential election in November. Election budgets increase each year ending in an even number.
To accommodate the increased elections, the budget has increased to $16,500 this year from the 2019 projected value of $7,793 to accommodate increased part-time staffing, overtime, equipment maintenance and legal notice publication.
The public works department has increased budgeted funding from $3,500 in 2019 to $20,250 in 2020 for two crew positions from June through August.
Two 24-hour advanced emergency medical technicians (EMT) will be added to McFarland Fire and Rescue next year. The number of hours current volunteers are able to cover has been decreasing, so Fire and Rescue shifted the volunteer funds toward the creation of a paid position.
Fire and Rescue has two vehicles scheduled for replacement in 2020, as well as a replacement of mobile computers.
The capital projects fund for the parks department will see a 70.01 percent decrease in expenses with the completion of several projects. The 2020 budget for parks is $1,035,000.
Among the projects include the planning and design of a new park for children with special needs and a plan for a community park. Funding for Orchard Hill Park will be used for disc golf course development, connection to the Lower Yahara Trail, dog park expansion, facility planning and woodland restoration.
