McFarland High School junior wrestler Zach Gunderson added another award to his mantle at the Saturday, Jan. 18, Norski Invite at DeForest High School.
He beat out seven other opponents to take first place in the 152-pound division. Gunderson sewed up the top spot with a 10-3 decision over Waukesha West’s Devon Townsend in the first-place match. Gunderson reached the championship round after winning bouts via fall against West Bend West and Kenosha Tremper, and in a technical fall against Milwaukee Bradley Tech.
The victory improved Gunderson’s record to 21-3 this season.
The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op ended up sixth in total points with 91.5. West Bend East won the meet with 193 points, 70 better than second-place Waukesha West. New Berlin West was third with 106.
In other weight classes, freshman Jaden Denman captured fifth at 113 pounds, sophomore Cole Weaver was third at 126 pounds and freshman Cade Rux took fifth in the 132-pound class.
Sophomore Jonathan Schlaefer finished fourth for MGM at 138 pounds, junior Elijah Newman was seventh at 160 pounds, senior Connor Frasier was third at 182 pounds, sophomore Guenther Switzer took second at 220 pounds, and heavyweight Kristian Schlicht ended up third.
MGM competes Friday, Jan. 24, in a dual meet at Fort Atkinson with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m. The team goes back to work the next day in an invitational starting at 9 a.m. at Madison East.
Monroe 48, MGM 18
Monona Grove/McFarland won four matches by decision but lost four by pin as Monroe took a 48-18 dual win at Monona Grove High School on Jan. 17.
The team’s only pin came at 132 pounds as Rux defeated Zack Roper at 1:54. Brandon Thao took the 138-pound bout over Jace Amacher in a 6-5 decision, Gunderson defeated Patrick Rielly in a 6-2 decision at 160 pounds, Connor Frasier was a 3-0 winner over Deion Hargrove at 195 pounds and Blare Wood took the 120-pound match 11-10 over Monroe’s Kyle Haldiman.
Denman at 113 pounds, Schlaefer at 145 pounds, Newman at 170 pounds and Switzer at 220 pounds were all defeated via pin.
Weaver at 126 pounds and heavyweight Schlicht were beaten in decisions. Monroe won the 106-, 152- and 182-pound bouts in forfeits.
