The McFarland High School boys swimming team had a one-two-three finish in one race and one-two finishes in four races in a Jan. 7 non-conference dual at Madison East.
McFarland dominated the 50-yard freestyle by snatching the top three positions. Patrick Zabawa was the winner in 24.67, followed by Ansel Kreft in second and Bryce Thompson in third.
The Spartans took first and second in the 200-yard medley relay as the A team of Alton Slane, Logan Schulz, Kreft and Truitt Landolt won with a time of 1:47.33. The B team of Michael Thorson, Luke Mandli, Sean O’Connor and Zabawa was six seconds slower in second place.
Schulz and Zabawa were first and second, respectively, in the 100-freestyle with Schulz’ finishing time of 54.97 only .20 seconds faster than Zabawa’s.
In the 500-freestyle, Landolt was the winner in 5:21.13 with Mandli in second with a 5:33.35.
Schulz took first in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:04.37, and Mandli was second in 1:08.65.
Other race winners included Kreft in the 100-butterfly in 57.97 and the 400-freestyle relay with Slane, Kreft, Kobie Smith and Landolt racing to a finish of 3:34.85.
Landolt and Thompson were second and third, respectively, in the 200-freestyle, and Slane and Thorson were also two-three in the 200-individual medley.
