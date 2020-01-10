Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then windy with periods of snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then windy with periods of snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.