Dentistry by Design in McFarland will change its name to McFarland Family Dental by the end of this year.
Dentistry by Design offers general, cosmetic and implant services. Dr. Leland Judd is the owner and practicing dentist.
The name is being changed in an effort to portray that the business offers general family dentistry, in addition to cosmetic procedures and implants. The name Dentistry by Design caused some to think the practice only performed cosmetic procedures.
Dentistry by Design is currently awaiting the arrival of new signage and bringing awareness to the change through word of mouth and paid advertisements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.