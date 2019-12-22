This season has been struggle for the East Troy High School girls basketball team, which hosted McFarland in a Dec. 19 Rock Valley Conference game. The Trojans, winners of 15 games last season, was winless in six games entering its showdown with the Spartans.
The more seasoned Spartans held an East Troy roster that included no seniors, three sophomores and a freshman to three points in the first half and took an easy 59-30 victory.
Maddy Fortune led McFarland with 12 points, Freya Gilbertson had 10, and Katie Hildebrandt had nine as the Spartans led 25-3 at the half.
“Our defense played very well in the first half and we were able to cause a lot of turnovers and prevent East Troy from getting too many shot opportunities,” McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni said.
The second half was more competitive as McFarland outscored the home team, 34-27. With the game no longer in doubt, it allowed Mallegni to clear her bench and give opportunities to Spartans who don’t normally play a lot.
“We really try to focus on fundamentals in games like this and encourage players to try new things that they want to work on,” Mallegni said. “It also gives our bench players more game experience, which is a good thing. Knowing now to stay aggressive on defense is another important skill that we talk about – being able to rise to our level of play in any situation.”
It was the Spartans second win in a row. All four McFarland victories this season had been by 16 points or greater.
McFarland hosts Monona Grove on Frida, Dec. 27. Mallegni said she looks forward to that game as the Silver Eagles play a style similar to the Spartans.
“We will have to have great closeouts and lots of pressure on the shooters, and make them have to work for their shots,” Mallegni said. “We are looking to beat them to the spots from where they like to shoot.”
McFarland, which has won four games in a row, defeated the Silver Eagles 79-62 last season at Monona Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.