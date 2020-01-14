The McFarland Village Board approved the creation of the ad hoc Sustainable McFarland Committee with support from all trustees.
McFarland’s newest committee will advise and work with staff, consultants and the public to draft and develop a sustainability plan.
Members will evaluate joining the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Green Tier program, which recognizes environmental performance that exceeds legal requirements for health, safety and the environment.
All committee members will be McFarland residents appointed by Village President Brad Czebotar and approved by the McFarland Village Board. Czebotar will appoint the chairperson, who will also be confirmed by the board.
The community and economic development director will lead the committee and provide staff support.
At the end of its work, the committee will make a recommendation to the village board as to whether the ad hoc committee should become a standing committee.
