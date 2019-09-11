Senior Emily Landwehr won two individual races and was part of two winning relay teams Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the McFarland High School girls swimming team defeated host Monroe/New Glarus 100-70.
Landwehr’s first win came in the 200-meter freestyle as she covered the distance in 2:15.98. In the 100-butterfly, Landwehr finished first again with a time of 1:07.83. She joined sophomores Emily Schoenbrodt and Brooklyn Ray, and senior Ella Weaver to win the 200-freestyle relay in 1:58.33 and participated in the victorious 400-freestyle relay as Landwehr, Schoenbrodt, sophomore Mara Freeman and freshman Sofia Alf completed the swim in 4:15.72.
Also for McFarland, Freeman was the winner of the 100-backstroke in 1:05.28, and Weaver took the 100-breaststroke 1:19.41.
The Spartans 200-freestyle relay quartet of Freeman, Weaver, Schoenbrodt and Adrianna Nickels also finished on top with a time of 2:07.56.
McFarland won seven events overall.
Monroe/New Glarus junior Francesa Schiro won two races, the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.