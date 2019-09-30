The date Saturday Oct. 26, 2013, was a historical one for McFarland High School as the boys soccer team, under the direction of first-year head coach Brett Ogorzalek, defeated Mount Horeb 2-1 in the WIAA Division 3 sectionals to qualify for its first trip to the state tournament in Milwaukee.
That would be the last time the Spartans would beat the Vikings, until Saturday, Sept. 28, when two second-half goals lifted host McFarland to a 2-0 win over Mount Horeb in a non-conference battle.
The victory improved the No. 2 ranked Spartans record to 6-2-3. The Vikings, which are rated No. 6 in Division 3, fell to 6-3-1.
It appeared the game might end in a scoreless tie as neither side could find the back of the net. Then McFarland, which was easily outshooting the Vikings, got the break it needed in the 85th minute as Ethan Nichols scored the first goal off an assist from Ian Loss. Nichols added an insurance goal just 28 seconds later with Zach Nichols getting the assist.
Spartan goaltender Matt Schutt played another solid game with seven saves. Mount Horeb’s keeper Seth Aiken stopped eight shots.
It was the fourth shutout of the year for McFarland, which has allowed opponents one goal or less in nine matches.
The Spartans next match will be Thursday, Oct. 3, at Rock Valley Conference foe East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The Trojans are 3-0-1 in league play this season while the Spartans are 3-0.
Spartans 5, Jefferson 1
The Nichols connection was back at it Monday, Sept. 23, when the McFarland High School boys soccer team took on Rock Valley Conference rival Jefferson.
Ethan Nichols had two goals and one assist, and Zach Nichols contributed two assists as the Spartans rocked the visiting Eagles 5-1.
At least one of the Nichols was involved in the first four McFarland goals as Ethan Nichols tallied in the 33rd minute off an assist from Zach Nichols, and freshman Mason Brown scored the Spartans second goal three minutes off an Ethan Nichols assist.
Brown then earned an assist on a goal by Zach Nichols in the 37th minute to put McFarland on top 3-0 at the half.
Just seconds into the second half, Ethan Nichols produced his second goal of the night off an assist from Zach Nichols to make it a 4-0 game.
Aaron Heine scored the Eagles only goal in the 46th minute, but Jefferson couldn’t cut the lead further as McFarland’s Gray Tambling added another goal in the 84th minute off Bryce Flemming’s assist.
McFarland outshot Jefferson 24-10, as Austin Miller made five saves in net for the Spartans. Heath Radloff stopped 11 shots for Jefferson.
Madison La Follette 1, Spartans 0
After hard-fought battles earlier this season to WIAA Division 1 schools Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie, Verona and Madison East, the McFarland High School boys soccer team couldn’t put things together Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a non-conference game against Division 1 Madison La Follette.
Erik Antimo scored the game’s only goal in the 42nd minute to lift the Lancers to a 1-0 win against the Spartans, ranked third in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches poll. McFarland had its opportunities with 26 shots on goal and the Lancers keeper Gabe Murphy making 11 saves.
La Follette managed 16 shots with Spartans goalie Schutt stopping two shots. McFarland opened the 2019 campaign with a 2-1 win over Madison Memorial, and then played Sun Prairie, Verona and Madison East to a tie.
