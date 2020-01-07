Members of Madison NORML discuss efforts to collect signatures for a binding direct legislation referendum that would reduce fines for possession of marijuana to $1 plus court costs in Monona in June 2016. From left, are Nate Petreman, Danny Conners and Jennica Stein. Monona has one of the most lenient ordinances in Dane County. Officers cannot cite an individual for possession of marijuana unless they are younger than 21.