Despite some opposition from neighbors, the McFarland Village Board on Monday approved the condominium plat and declaration from Bizy-Lou LLC to change the Park Woods Condominiums at 4719 Siggelkow Road from rentals to condos.
The condos will consist of six residential duplex buildings to make up 12 individual units. Three buildings are planned to be completed this fall and have residents committed to moving in by the end of November. The remaining three will be completed in March or April 2020.
Bizy-Lou originally planned to develop the property into a residential district in June 2018. They broke ground in spring of this year and decided to convert the duplexes into three-bedroom condominiums and earned recommendation from the plan commission at the Aug. 19 meeting.
“They have hoped and elected to switch them over to condominiums with the strong market and the need for the single-family ranch style condominiums in our market,” said Jeff Schraml from Schraml Reality Group representing Bizy-Lou at the plan commission meeting.
While two neighbors on Terminal Drive agreed with the decision to convert the buildings into condos, they voiced concerns about who would be responsible for runoff and snowmelt.
“All of the property owners on Terminal have the same concerns, because these are big cement structures that you’re already putting in place, and when you put them all in place, there’s not going to be any porous surfaces anymore,” neighbor Joan Kranz said during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
She and her husband, as well as two other couples, wrote to the newspaper in July 2018 about their troubles with the property’s driveway and construction.
Another neighbor of the property, Mike Doyle, voiced similar concerns. His property lies about 15 yards away from the Park Woods Condominiums plot line, and he is worried about rain and snowmelt pouring into his backyard from the condos.
“I just don’t want any out-of-pocket money from me for something going on on the property,” Doyle said.
Scharml said the city engineers have designed a dry pond that will prevent water from going to other properties for the next 500 years.
“If something fails on our project that would cause that, we would absolutely take care of any of that,” Bizy-Lou owner Lou Cheramy said. “Under normal circumstances, normal weather events, there should be absolutely no impact on anyone else’s property.”
“I know you’ve got a plan, but the word ‘normal’ doesn’t apply to weather anymore,” Kranz said. “… I know you can’t control that, but since we’ve all lived there for 20 and 30 years without a problem, if there’s now a problem, we’re definitely going to be looking at you guys because you’re the change.”
The developers are responsible for management concerns until the condos are sold. The owners of the 12 units will then be responsible for the property as the condominium association.
“Some of the issues is that it’s moving from a non-used property to used,” Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said.
The 2-and-a-half-acre property formerly held a single-family house. He said that one of the biggest factors in building the property is getting used to this change.
Prior to the plan commission meeting, he said the plan commission and village board has not received complaints from residents about the condos.
The village board also approved the survey map of the Lakestone Properties at 4719 Terminal Drive to create two lots for the mixed-use development. The property had previously been rezoned from general commercial to planned development infill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.