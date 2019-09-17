The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the design and environmental aspects of the preferred alternative for the Highway 51 corridor between Interstate 39/90 and Highway12/18 (Madison Beltline).
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave. The meeting will be conducted from 5-8 p.m. A presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m.
The preferred alternative would reconstruct Highway 51 on the existing alignment between I‑39/90 and Larson Beach Road in McFarland, and would replace the pavement and add an auxiliary lane in each direction in McFarland between Siggelkow Road and Terminal Drive/Voges Road just south of Highway12/18. A passing lane would be provided east of Stoughton, and intersections along the corridor would be improved.
Pedestrian facilities would be provided in urban areas. Bicycle accommodations would be provided on paved shoulders in rural sections of the Highway 51 corridor.
In the urban sections of the corridor, various options for accommodating bicycles would be provided where feasible. A public hearing on the environmental document available for public review is anticipated in spring 2020. Construction is anticipated for mid- to late-2020.
The public is invited to attend and provide comments. Project maps and other information will be on display, and DOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed improvements and answer questions.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting or who would like more information about the proposed improvements can contact DOT project manager Jeff Berens at 245-2656 or, Jeff.Berens@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jeff Berens, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
