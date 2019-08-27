Six flights took two victories for the McFarland High School girls tennis team in the Aug. 21 McFarland Triangular against Portage and Ripon.
Lexi Mazzara at No. 4 singles didn’t lose a game all day as she beat Portage’s Ruby Atkinson and Ripon’s Artessa Elliot both by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles Aeryn Olson almost had a perfect day by beating Riley Wood of Portage 6-1, 6-0 and then trouncing Elizabeth Grewal of Ripon 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Laura Maudlin beat Kylie Owens of Portage 6-4, 6-2 and dominated Emma Mott of Ripon 6-1, 6-0.
Michelle Butcher at No. 1 singles was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Britta Mckinnon of Portage, and she beat Lexi Tebon of Ripon 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles matches, No. 1 Grace Henes and Greta Corcoran knocked off Elle Lewis and Hadley Neper of Ripon 6-3, 6-2 and defeated Makenna Busch and Anna Tamboli of Portage 6-0, 6-3.
McFarland’s No. 3 duo of Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won 6-1, 6-0 over Ripon’s Danica Anderson and Grace Kouba and won over Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi of Portage 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp lost both of their matches in two sets.
McFarland plays a Rock Valley Conference dual match today against host Jefferson with the first serve scheduled for 9 a.m.
Sauk Prairie 4, Spartans 3
Mazzara stayed undefeated at No. 4 singles, but the host Spartans couldn’t take down the Eagles in a dual match Friday.
Mazzara improved her record to 6-0 by beating Sauk Prairie’s Anna Ballweg 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 singles Olson also won 6-3, 6-1 over Gaia Citro.
No. 1 Butcher fell in two sets, while No. 3 Maudlin dropped her match in three sets.
In doubles, No. 1 Corcoran and Henes were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck.
The other two flights with No. 2 Bartzen and Kopp, and No. 3 Pournik and Shields lost their matches in two sets.
(0) comments
