As the McFarland Chamber of Commerce transitions with new leadership, business owners agree the chamber provides opportunities to get to know other area businesses.
Ana Cordova has resigned as executive director of the chamber.
Donna Manning resigned from the post in December 2017. Another leader was hired in 2018, but she was only there a few weeks. Cordova began in March 2019.
McFarland Chamber of Commerce President Becky Rogers did not respond to inquiries for this article.
Kettle Park, a 100-apartment assisted living facility in Stoughton, joined the McFarland Chamber of Commerce over the summer. The facility has been open for about one month with three to four residents moving in each week.
“Cities aren’t an island anymore. Everything’s interconnected,” marketing director Robert Rogers (no relation) said.
He said it is beneficial to be part of the surrounding community, not just exclusively Stoughton.
Even though Kettle Park is not located in McFarland, Rogers said the company joined because of its close proximity.
“I find the chamber to be very helpful, especially as a business that is new to the area,” he said.
As construction was wrapping up, Rogers was not able to attend as many events as he would have liked. He hopes to attend more networking opportunities with other members
“We are a big operation,” he said. “We need everything from lawn care to sign making.”
Rogers said the facility prefers going to local businesses, rather than national businesses, and the chamber provides ways to connect with other area businesses.
The Little Gym owner also sees the positives to these connections.
“The networking has certainly been one of the biggest plusses,” owner Tim King said. “I meet lots of new people just getting the word out about The Little Gym.”
The Little Gym joined the McFarland Chamber of Commerce in summer of 2014. Since then, King has attended chamber events, such as coffees, golf outings and the career fair, and The Little Gym used to sponsor the chamber’s fun run before it was discontinued.
King hosted a chamber breakfast in August with nine attendees. When he hosted the event in the past, there were 30-40 members in attendance.
As the chamber transitions in leadership, King would like to see more business after five events and another career fair to meet with other members.
